1993 Peugeot 205 Si 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1993 Peugeot 205 Si 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1993 Peugeot 205 Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1365 mm
Tracking Rear 1320 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2420 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 3705 mm
Width 1570 mm
Kerb Weight 870 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 425 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 132 Nm
Makimum Power 65 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 40 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf320Cbd223200001
Country Manufactured France