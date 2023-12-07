Specifications for the 1993 Peugeot 405 Sri. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Peugeot 405 Sri D70 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1443 mm
|Wheelbase
|2669 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4408 mm
|Width
|1714 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|183 Nm
|Makimum Power
|89 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf34Brfy270123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $1,995
- Metallic Paint - $780
- Sunroof - $1,205