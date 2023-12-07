Specifications for the 1993 Porsche 968. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Porsche 968 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1472 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1275 mm
|Length
|4320 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1400 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1760 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|360 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|305 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wpozzz96Zns800001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,990
- Cruise Control - $1,420
- Limited Slip Differential - $2,580
- Metallic Paint - $2,890
- Power Sunroof - $3,450