1993 Rolls-Royce Corniche Iv 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible

1993 Rolls-Royce Corniche Iv 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1993 Rolls-Royce Corniche Iv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1537 mm
Tracking Rear 1537 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 3061 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 5268 mm
Width 1887 mm
Kerb Weight 2430 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 108 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 12.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 20 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 505 Nm
Makimum Power 179 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain