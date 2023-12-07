Specifications for the 1993 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur Iii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur Iii 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1549 mm
|Wheelbase
|3162 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|5395 mm
|Width
|1887 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2470 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|108 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|13.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|20 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|503 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scazn20Cvxch59001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Picnic Tables
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers