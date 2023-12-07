Specifications for the 1993 Saab 9000 Cse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Saab 9000 Cse 2.3L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1522 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1492 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2672 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4761 mm
|Width
|1778 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1412 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1920 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Efi
|Maxiumum Torque
|294 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Middle Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Ys3Cd68M4Nio17647
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Automatic Seat Belt Tensioners
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Trip Computer