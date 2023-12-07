WhichCar
1993 Toyota Lexcen Newport Vr 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1993 Toyota Lexcen Newport Vr 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1993 Toyota Lexcen Newport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1491 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Wheelbase 2736 mm
Height 1443 mm
Length 4866 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1454 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1590 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 295 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vrx19Hpt123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia