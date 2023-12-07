WhichCar
1993 Toyota Paseo 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

1993 Toyota Paseo 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1993 Toyota Paseo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1405 mm
Tracking Rear 1395 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2380 mm
Height 1295 mm
Length 4145 mm
Width 1655 mm
Kerb Weight 956 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1320 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 123 Nm
Makimum Power 74 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rear Pass Side Engbay
VIN Number Jt763El4400001001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan