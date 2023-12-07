Specifications for the 1993 Toyota Paseo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Toyota Paseo 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1405 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1395 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1295 mm
|Length
|4145 mm
|Width
|1655 mm
|Kerb Weight
|916 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1280 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|123 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Pass Side Engbay
|VIN Number
|Jt763El4400001001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,972
- Alloy Wheels - $938
- Metallic Paint - $209
- Sunroof - $964