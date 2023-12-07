Specifications for the 1993 Toyota Tarago Glx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1993 Toyota Tarago Glx Tcr11R 2.4L Petrol 3D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2860 mm
|Height
|1790 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|208 Nm
|Makimum Power
|102 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jt711Ac1101234567
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $2,047
- Air Conditioning - $3,618