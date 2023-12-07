Specifications for the 1994 Daihatsu Applause Xi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1994 Daihatsu Applause Xi A101 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2470 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4260 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Kerb Weight
|930 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|134 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdaa101S000600001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $1,500
- Air Conditioning - $1,707
- Compact disc player - $717
- Metallic Paint - $229
- Power Windows - $682
- Sunroof - $1,705