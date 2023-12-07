WhichCar
1994 Ford Laser Gl Keii (My92) 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

1994 Ford Laser Gl Keii (My92) 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1994 Ford Laser Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4225 mm
Width 1645 mm
Kerb Weight 1005 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 121 Nm
Makimum Power 53 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5X13
Rear Rim Size 5X13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jc0Aaasgrlla12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan