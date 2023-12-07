Specifications for the 1994 Hyundai Lantra Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1994 Hyundai Lantra Gls 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1385 mm
|Length
|4358 mm
|Width
|1675 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1148 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|157 Nm
|Makimum Power
|93 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kmhkf31Mplu000001
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning
- Metallic Paint - $96
- Metallic Paint Special - $128