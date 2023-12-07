WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Defender
  4. (4X4)

1994 Land Rover Defender (4X4) 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon

1994 Land Rover Defender (4X4) 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 1994 Land Rover Defender (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Land Rover Defender News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1486 mm
Tracking Rear 1486 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2794 mm
Height 2059 mm
Length 4599 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1923 kg
Gcm 7050 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1127 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 265 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 7.50 R16
Rear Tyre 7.50 R16
Front Rim Size 5.50Fx16
Rear Rim Size 5.50Fx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Live Beam Axle
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Salldhmf7Ma123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Great Britain

Current Land Rover Defender pricing and specs

110 P400 S (294Kw) 5D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $95,500
110 P400 X (294Kw) 5D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $146,900
110 D300 X-Dynamic Se (220Kw) 5D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $104,100
110 D300 X-Dynamic Hse (220Kw) 5D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $118,500
110 D300 X (220Kw) 5D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $144,700