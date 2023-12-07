Specifications for the 1994 Peugeot 306 S16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1994 Peugeot 306 S16 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1464 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1433 mm
|Wheelbase
|2580 mm
|Height
|1365 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1692 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|193 Nm
|Makimum Power
|116 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf37Crfy231234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver
- Leather Trim - $2,995
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Power Sunroof - $1,195