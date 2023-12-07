Specifications for the 1994 Porsche 928 Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1994 Porsche 928 Gts 5.4L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1551 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1616 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1282 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1640 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1980 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|340 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|18.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|257 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wpozzz92Zns840001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim Special - $990
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seat Passenger - $2,250
- Power Sunroof - $4,650
- Sport Seats