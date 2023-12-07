WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Range Rover
  3. Range Rover
  4. Vogue Plus

1994 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Plus 3.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

1994 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Plus 3.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 1994 Range Rover Range Rover Vogue Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Range Rover Range Rover News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1490 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 2540 mm
Height 1800 mm
Length 4450 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1938 kg
Gcm 6720 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 782 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 4750
Torque RPM 2600
Maxiumum Torque 304 Nm
Makimum Power 134 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205 R16
Rear Tyre 205 R16
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Live Beam Axle
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Sallmamm7Ka625037
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Great Britain