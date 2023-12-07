Specifications for the 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche Iv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche Iv 6.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|3061 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|5268 mm
|Width
|1887 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|108 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|12.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|20 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|505 Nm
|Makimum Power
|179 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Steering
- Picnic Tables
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette