|
Ascent Sport Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$36,700
|
Ascent Sport 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$31,800
|
Ascent Sport 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$32,300
|
Sx Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$40,000
|
Sx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$39,600
|
Sx 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$36,200
|
Sx 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$35,800
|
Zr Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$44,400
|
Zr Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$45,700
|
Zr Two-Tone Option Premium Pnt 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$41,900
|
Zr Two-Tone Opt Prem Paint Hyb 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$45,900
|
Zr 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$40,400
|
Zr 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$41,700
|
Ascent Sport + Convenience Pk 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$29,200
|
Ascent Sport + Convenience Pk 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$32,500
|
Ascent Sport + Conv Pk Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$36,600
|
Ascent Sport + Conv Pk Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$36,800
|
Ascent Sport Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$35,500
|
Ascent Sport Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$35,700
|
Ascent Sport 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$30,900
|
Ascent Sport 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$31,500
|
Sx Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$39,000
|
Sx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$38,600
|
Sx 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$35,200
|
Sx 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$34,900
|
Zr Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$43,200
|
Zr Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$44,500
|
Zr Two-Tone Option Premium Pnt 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$40,800
|
Zr Two-Tone Opt Prem Paint Hyb 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$44,700
|
Zr 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$39,300
|
Zr 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$40,600
|
Ascent Sport + Convenience Pk 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$30,610
|
Ascent Sport + Convenience Pk 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$30,270
|
Ascent Sport + Conv Pk Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$33,110
|
Ascent Sport + Conv Pk Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$33,320
|
Ascent Sport Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$32,110
|
Ascent Sport Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$32,320
|
Ascent Sport 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$29,610
|
Ascent Sport 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$29,270
|
Sx Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$35,260
|
Sx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$34,920
|
Sx 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$32,760
|
Sx 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$32,420
|
Zr Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$39,100
|
Zr Hybrid 4D Sedan
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$40,260
|
Zr Two-Tone Option Premium Pnt 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$37,950
|
Zr Two-Tone Opt Prem Paint Hyb 5D Hatchback
|
1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$40,450
|
Zr 5D Hatchback
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$36,600
|
Zr 4D Sedan
|
2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|
$37,760