1994 Toyota Spacia 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

1994 Toyota Spacia 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 1994 Toyota Spacia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1435 mm
Wheelbase 2235 mm
Height 1825 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1685 mm
Kerb Weight 1386 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jt712Yr2206123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan