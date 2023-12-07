WhichCar
1994 Volkswagen Caravelle 2.5L Petrol 3D Wagon

1994 Volkswagen Caravelle 2.5L Petrol 3D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 1994 Volkswagen Caravelle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Wheelbase 2920 mm
Height 1940 mm
Length 4655 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1640 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2540 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 81 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/70 R15
Rear Tyre 195/70 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv2Zzz70Zph123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

