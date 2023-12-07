Specifications for the 1994 Volvo 4 40 Glt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1994 Volvo 4 40 Glt 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1426 mm
|Wheelbase
|2503 mm
|Height
|1388 mm
|Length
|4345 mm
|Width
|1686 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1068 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|165 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Radiator Support
|VIN Number
|Xlbky315Erc123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Netherlands
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700