Specifications for the 1994 Volvo 8 50 Glt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1994 Volvo 8 50 Glt 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Wheelbase
|2665 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4670 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1419 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1Ls5506S2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers