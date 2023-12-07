WhichCar
1995 Audi A8 2.8 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1995 Audi A8 2.8 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1995 Audi A8 2.8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1597 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 2880 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 5034 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1510 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1550 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 128 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Rear Suspension Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz4Dzsn123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

