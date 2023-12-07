WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. S4

1995 Audi S4 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1995 Audi S4 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1995 Audi S4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi S4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1561 mm
Tracking Rear 1527 mm
Wheelbase 2692 mm
Height 1437 mm
Length 4790 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1610 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1550 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 169 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 8Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Azpn123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S4 pricing and specs

3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $104,669
Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $107,169
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $111,800
Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $114,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $107,300
Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $109,700