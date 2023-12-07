Specifications for the 1995 Daewoo 1.5I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Daewoo 1.5I 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1406 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1385 mm
|Length
|4040 mm
|Width
|1668 mm
|Kerb Weight
|940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|127 Nm
|Makimum Power
|57 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Klatf08Y1Pb123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning