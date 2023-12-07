Specifications for the 1995 Daihatsu Feroza Cxi Ii (4X4) 20Th Anniv. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Daihatsu Feroza Cxi Ii (4X4) 20Th Anniv 1.6L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1335 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1335 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2175 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|3700 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1220 kg
|Gcm
|3150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1650 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|128 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver K Frame
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jdaoof30000000001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers