Specifications for the 1995 Daihatsu Rocky (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Daihatsu Rocky (4X4) 2.8L Diesel 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1320 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2205 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|3715 mm
|Width
|1580 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1365 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1805 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|56 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jda000F7000000001
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Cloth Trim
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,948
- Metallic Paint - $407