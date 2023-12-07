Specifications for the 1995 Holden Commodore S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Holden Commodore S Vrii 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1491 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1491 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2731 mm
|Height
|1403 mm
|Length
|4861 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1396 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|295 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vrk19Hpl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $990
- Air Conditioning - $1,950
- Limited Slip Differential - $459
- Metallic Paint - $206