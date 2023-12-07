WhichCar
1995 Holden Commodore Vrii 3.8L Petrol Utility

1995 Holden Commodore Vrii 3.8L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1995 Holden Commodore Vrii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1491 mm
Tracking Rear 1478 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2822 mm
Height 1510 mm
Length 4896 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1367 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2122 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1590 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 295 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P205/65R15
Rear Tyre P205/65R15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vrk80Hpl123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia