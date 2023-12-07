WhichCar
1995 Holden Jackaroo Xs (4X4) 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

1995 Holden Jackaroo Xs (4X4) 3.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 1995 Holden Jackaroo Xs (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1455 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1745 mm
Kerb Weight 1847 kg
Gcm 4850 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 260 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P245/70R-16
Rear Tyre P245/70R-16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jacubs25Dn7100001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan