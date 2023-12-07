Specifications for the 1995 Holden Rodeo Ls (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Holden Rodeo Ls (4X4) Tfg1 2.6L Petrol Space Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1400 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|3025 mm
|Height
|1705 mm
|Length
|4975 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1560 kg
|Gcm
|3740 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2740 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|201 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Rim Size
|205R16X8
|Rear Rim Size
|205R16X8
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jaatfs17Hv9100002
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette