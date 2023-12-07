WhichCar
1995 HSV Caprice 215I Vrii 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

1995 HSV Caprice 215I Vrii 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1491 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Ground Clearance 153 mm
Wheelbase 2826 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 4989 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1632 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 17 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 215 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 Zr16
Rear Tyre 225/60 Zr16
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Windscreen
VIN Number 6H8Vrz19Lnl123456
Country Manufactured Australia