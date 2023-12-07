WhichCar
1995 Hyundai Lantra Gls 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1995 Hyundai Lantra Gls 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1995 Hyundai Lantra Gls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1385 mm
Length 4358 mm
Width 1675 mm
Kerb Weight 1148 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 850 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 157 Nm
Makimum Power 93 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kmhkf31Mplu000001
Country Manufactured Korea