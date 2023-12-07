Specifications for the 1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport Classic (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport Classic (4X4) Xj 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1473 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2576 mm
|Height
|1730 mm
|Length
|4200 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Gcm
|4360 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2230 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2150 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|290 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/75 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/75 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|1J4Fjb8S8Sl100001
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers