Specifications for the 1995 Mazda 626 Sdx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Mazda 626 Sdx 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1455 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1465 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4685 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1265 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|920 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|85 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmoge10S100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler