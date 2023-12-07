WhichCar
1995 Mazda MPV 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2805 mm
Height 1745 mm
Length 4465 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 232 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmolv10E100123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Japan