Specifications for the 1995 Mercedes-Benz C180 Esprit. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Mercedes-Benz C180 Esprit 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1476 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|4487 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1575 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|675 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2020182F123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,806
- Alloy Wheels - $2,425
- Compact disc player - $1,163
- Metallic Paint - $2,396
- Power front seat Driver - $2,134
- Power front seat Passenger - $2,134
- Power Sunroof - $4,257
- Power Windows Rear - $1,598
- Traction Control System - $3,408