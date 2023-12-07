Specifications for the 1995 Mercedes-Benz S280 W140. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Mercedes-Benz S280 W140 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1602 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Wheelbase
|3040 mm
|Height
|1497 mm
|Length
|5113 mm
|Width
|1886 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|142 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb1400282A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,561
- Alloy Wheels - $4,838
- Leather Trim Special - $14,532
- Metallic Paint - $3,265
- Power Sunroof - $3,786
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $2,996
- Sound System - $1,835