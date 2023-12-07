WhichCar
1995 Mitsubishi Galant Se Hj 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1995 Mitsubishi Galant Se Hj 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1995 Mitsubishi Galant Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4620 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1290 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmfhj2P44Pj123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan