1995 Mitsubishi Galant V6-24 Hj 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1995 Mitsubishi Galant V6-24 Hj 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1995 Mitsubishi Galant V6-24. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1505 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4620 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 179 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmfhj4S44Nj123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan