Specifications for the 1995 Peugeot 306 Xr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Peugeot 306 Xr 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1454 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1423 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2580 mm
|Height
|1377 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1689 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|77 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf37Clfz231234567
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $1,030
- Anti-lock Braking - $2,340
- Air Conditioning - $1,875
- Alloy Wheels - $1,300
- Metallic Paint - $625
- Power Sunroof - $1,320