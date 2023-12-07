WhichCar
1995 Peugeot 405 Sti 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1995 Peugeot 405 Sti 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1995 Peugeot 405 Sti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1450 mm
Tracking Rear 1435 mm
Wheelbase 2669 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4408 mm
Width 1714 mm
Kerb Weight 1180 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 183 Nm
Makimum Power 89 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf34Brfy270123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France