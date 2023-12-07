WhichCar
1995 Porsche 928 Gts 5.4L Petrol 2D Coupe

1995 Porsche 928 Gts 5.4L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1995 Porsche 928 Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1551 mm
Tracking Rear 1616 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1282 mm
Length 4520 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1640 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1980 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 340 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 18.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 257 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 Zr17
Rear Tyre 255/40 Zr17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 9.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wpozzz92Zns840001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany