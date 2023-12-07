WhichCar
1995 Renault Laguna Rxe 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1995 Renault Laguna Rxe 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1995 Renault Laguna Rxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1481 mm
Tracking Rear 1456 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1442 mm
Length 4508 mm
Width 1752 mm
Kerb Weight 1315 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 620 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 168 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Vf1B56Lk509047271
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France