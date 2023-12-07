Specifications for the 1995 Renault Laguna Rxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Renault Laguna Rxe 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1481 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1456 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1442 mm
|Length
|4508 mm
|Width
|1752 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1315 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|168 Nm
|Makimum Power
|83 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Vf1B56Lk509047271
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $680