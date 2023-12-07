Specifications for the 1995 Seat Cordoba Glx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Seat Cordoba Glx 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1429 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1394 mm
|Wheelbase
|2440 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|4109 mm
|Width
|1640 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Single Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2700
|Maxiumum Torque
|145 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vsszzz6Kzzr668992
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $1,027
- Air Conditioning - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $125