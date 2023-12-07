WhichCar
1995 Suzuki Vitara V6 (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1995 Suzuki Vitara V6 (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 1995 Suzuki Vitara V6 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1455 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2480 mm
Height 1695 mm
Length 4125 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1330 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1875 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205Sr15
Rear Tyre 205Sr15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jsaetd11V00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan

