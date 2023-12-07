Specifications for the 1995 Toyota Lexcen Csi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Toyota Lexcen Csi Vr 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1491 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1491 mm
|Wheelbase
|2731 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|4866 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1362 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|295 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vrk19Hpt123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
Optional Extras
- Airbag Driver - $990
- Anti-lock Braking - $990
- Air Conditioning - $1,950
- Cruise Control - $391
- Independent Rear Suspension - $990
- Limited Slip Differential - $459
- Metallic Paint - $206
- Power Windows - $861