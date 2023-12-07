Specifications for the 1995 Toyota Paseo El54R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Toyota Paseo El54R 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1405 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1395 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1296 mm
|Length
|4155 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1028 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1305 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|136 Nm
|Makimum Power
|69 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jt763El5400001001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $2,080
- Metallic Paint - $230