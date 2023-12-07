Specifications for the 1995 Toyota Spacia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1995 Toyota Spacia 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1435 mm
|Wheelbase
|2235 mm
|Height
|1825 mm
|Length
|4395 mm
|Width
|1685 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1406 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jt712Yr2206123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $3,423
- Metallic Paint - $264